Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTV opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

