Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTV opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

