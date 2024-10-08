Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 113.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $605.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

