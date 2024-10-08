Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.37.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $345.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

