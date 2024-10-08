Marion Wealth Management Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marion Wealth Management trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $899.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $900.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $848.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $854.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

