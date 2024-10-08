Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 24,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

