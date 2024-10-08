Timothy Plan International ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSEARCA:TPIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $29.22.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

