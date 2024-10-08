Timothy Plan International ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $29.22.

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.