VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

CIZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.