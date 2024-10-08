VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:QQQN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.18. 8,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

