VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:VSMV)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0482 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. 2,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363. The firm has a market cap of $127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

