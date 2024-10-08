VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

