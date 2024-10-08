VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $69.99.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
