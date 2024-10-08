VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Announces Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ULVM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.57. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

