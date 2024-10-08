Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 242,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,543. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.