Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 242,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,543. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.