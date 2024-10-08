Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 5,738 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,454. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.