Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after buying an additional 1,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,297,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

UNP opened at $236.88 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.