Pioneer Wealth Management Group Buys 700 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 501,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $280.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.35. The company has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.63 and its 200 day moving average is $266.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.