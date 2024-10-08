Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.