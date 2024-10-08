Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 491 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.28 and a 200-day moving average of $356.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

