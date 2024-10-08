Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 49,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 114,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 123,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $148.42. 243,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,768. The company has a market cap of $273.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

