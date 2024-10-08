Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.54.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HD traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.74. 842,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

