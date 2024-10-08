Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 8,915 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.5% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

AMGN opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.48.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.30.

View Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.