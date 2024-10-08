iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $29,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $311.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $314.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

