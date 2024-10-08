Wormhole 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95.97 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Wormhole has a market cap of $814.24 million and $95.97 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

