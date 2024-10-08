Powerledger Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $103.48 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $103.48 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a trailblazing blockchain platform facilitating decentralized renewable energy trading. Initially rooted in Ethereum’s blockchain, it has transitioned to a custom, energy-focused blockchain that ensures efficiency and broad scalability, vital for the myriad microtransactions in energy trade. Founded by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy in 2016, the platform emphasizes sustainability, aiming to make green energy more accessible while reducing carbon footprints. The evolution of its native token, $POWR, mirrors the platform’s growth, adapting to new roles in transaction fees and ecosystem integration. The team’s commitment to regular updates and innovation ensures Power Ledger remains at the energy sector’s forefront.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

