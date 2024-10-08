Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $103.92 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

