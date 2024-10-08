HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. HI has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $265,206.41 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,339.95 or 0.99935666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00045537 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $243,578.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

