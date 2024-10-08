Grok Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.37 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Grok has a total market cap of $30.31 million and $5.37 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grok has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Grok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grokmemecoin.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00483889 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $5,877,543.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

