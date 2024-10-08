dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.54 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $30,760.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00105863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99539504 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,848.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

