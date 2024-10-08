Drift (DRIFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.09 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Drift token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drift has a total market cap of $125.73 million and $15.09 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Drift has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00254743 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,355,025 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 234,521,692.626849 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.5408475 USD and is down -12.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $18,057,195.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

