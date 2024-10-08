iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $370.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

