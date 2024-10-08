Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 2,431 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 157.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 52,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

