Park Place Capital Corp Sells 314 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWF traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.82. 149,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,185. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.