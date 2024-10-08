Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 9,367 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

