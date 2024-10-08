Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 3.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,416,000 after buying an additional 90,330 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,044,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,774,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

