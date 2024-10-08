Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.3% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $39,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 469,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $177.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

