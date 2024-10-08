Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

