Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

