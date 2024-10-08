Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,022,998 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,546,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,998 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 37.5% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.