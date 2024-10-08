Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $482.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

