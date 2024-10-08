Diversified Trust Co Sells 45 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $227.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $227.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.