Clean Yield Group Has $1.91 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

