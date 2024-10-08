Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $218,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 51,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Progressive by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 286,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,764 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Progressive by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 484,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,128,000 after purchasing an additional 441,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.11. 372,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $141.84 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

