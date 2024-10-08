Conflux One Day Volume Tops $153.14 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $824.85 million and approximately $153.14 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00530147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00105863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00239894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00030657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00073343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,051,378,868 coins and its circulating supply is 4,526,375,916 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,051,133,991.1 with 4,526,133,976.23 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18407525 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $162,107,309.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

