Gravity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.60 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a market cap of $261.32 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gravity

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03356986 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,985,426.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

