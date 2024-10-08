MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $33.77 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $33.77 or 0.00054137 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $206.05 million and $12.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 35.31149753 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $8,912,222.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

