Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $254,823.67 and approximately $11.99 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,339.95 or 0.99935666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00014996 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $96.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.