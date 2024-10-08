Symbol (XYM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148,492.97

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $86.64 million and approximately $148,492.97 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,380,292,783 coins and its circulating supply is 6,091,378,598 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

