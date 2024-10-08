Quantum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95.44 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $95.44 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

