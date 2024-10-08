API3 Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $157.88 million and $5.51 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 141,873,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,489,391 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

