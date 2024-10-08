Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,496 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $104,880,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 122,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.34 billion, a PE ratio of 251.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

